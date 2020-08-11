Chelsea star Tammy Abraham heads off on well-deserved holiday break with stunning Wag and vlogger girlfriend Leah Monroe

TAMMY ABRAHAM has headed off on a well-deserved holiday with his girlfriend Leah Monroe after the striker helped Chelsea finish fourth in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old starred for the Blues during the 2019/20 season – chipping in with 18 goals and six assists in 47 games in all competitions.

Few predicted the England international to make such an impression in his first year under Frank Lampard, but he has silenced the critics with a number of crucial goals.

And after finding the back of the net in the 4-1 away defeat at Bayern Munich on Saturday, Abraham has whisked his partner away to Mykonos before the Chelsea squad regroup ahead of the September 12 start date for the new campaign.

Both Abraham and Monroe have posted pictures and clips of their vacation on their Instagram story of them revelling in the Greek Island.

Abraham has uploaded footage of him and his girlfriend at dinner to his 1.7 million followers, while he has also given his fans a look at the stunning scenery Mykonos has to offer.

Vlogger Monroe – who boasts over 66,000 followers on Instagram – has also shared snaps of the two together during their loved-up break.

There has been much talk in recent weeks that Abraham could potentially be on his way out of the club due to the arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

But Abraham looked to be in a joyous mood with Monroe, with the player revealing after the Bayern defeat that his future remains in West London.

He said: “This is something I’ve been dreaming of as a kid so I have to fight for my spot, it’s never going to come easy.

“It didn’t come easy at the start of the season but I worked myself into the team and that’s what I have to keep doing.

“This is Chelsea Football Club. There’s always going to be high standards and high competition.”