Chelsea star Tammy Abraham is a doubt for blockbuster clash with Manchester United

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, with Frank Lampard admitting he is not sure if Tammy Abraham will start.

Abraham continues to struggle with an ankle problem, despite featuring in the 2-2 draw at Leicester before the winter break.

Chelsea were in the market for a striker to lessen the burden on Abraham, who has been struggling with the knock, but no moves materialised last month.

Lampard’s side have won just two of their last seven league games ahead of their showdown with top-four rivals United.

The youngster has been Chelsea’s first-choice striker this season and has notched 15 goals in 32 appearances.

Neither Christian Pulisic nor Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be fit to take on the Red Devils.

‘Tammy is still feeling the effects and we had to take him out of training a couple of times this week,’ said Lampard. ‘So we hope he’ll be OK.’

‘Christian trained with the Under 23s today, so won’t be fit. Ruben won’t be fit for this game… he’s getting closer… it’s great to have him nearly back,’ Lampard told reporters.