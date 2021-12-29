Chelsea suffer a first-half setback when Reece James limps off against Brighton and Andreas Christensen sustains an injury.

Chelsea suffer a first-half setback when Reece James limps off against Brighton and Andreas Christensen is injured.

Chelsea’s injury woes worsened when REECE JAMES was forced off against Brighton.

As he made his way down the tunnel, the right-back was in excruciating pain and needed the assistance of two physios.

According to Amazon Prime Video, James was hobbling badly and appeared to be suffering from a hamstring injury after being tackled hard by Tariq Lamptey earlier in the game.

Christensen, too, was knocked off the ball and had to be treated before continuing.

More to come…

