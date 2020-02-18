Chelsea suffer blow as N’Golo Kante sustains injury in crunch Manchester United defeat

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante limped out of his side’s crucial Premier League clash with Manchester United after sustaining an injury.

The Frenchman appeared to injure his leg and the club will now be sweating on his availability for their Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich next week.

In his absence, the hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat with Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire heading goals in both halves to seal an important victory for the visitors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now just three points away from Chelsea in fourth place.

The game was just 10 minutes old when Kante departed with the latest in a series of injuries during what has been a frustrating campaign for the 28-year-old.

Kante has managed just 17 appearances in all competitions for his club so far this season, missing nine Premier League games through various issues.

He has become a key player for Chelsea since his £30million move from Leicester in 2016, winning a league title, FA Cup and Europa League crown with the club, as well as being named 2017 PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

The match was goalless when the influential midfielder was taken off.