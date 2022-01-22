Chelsea suffers a transfer setback as Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti CONFIRMS the winger is “in plans for next season.”

CARLO ANCELOTTI is said to have shot down reports linking Eden Hazard to a return to Chelsea this month.

According to reports, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants the Belgian winger to stay in Spain with the LaLiga leaders.

Hazard, 31, has struggled with injury since his high-profile £130 million transfer from Chelsea to the Bernabeu in 2019.

And he hasn’t been able to match his incredible form that made him one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards.

In a season marred by muscular injuries, the Belgium international made just 14 LaLiga appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Despite these obstacles, Ancelotti believes Hazard has a role to play at Real Madrid, who face Elche in Spain’s top flight on Sunday.

Fabrizio Romano, a football expert, took to Twitter to share the Madrid boss’s thoughts.

Hazard is reportedly in Real Madrid’s ‘plans for next season,’ according to the Bernabeu president.

And Romano claims that the coach, who was born in Italy, has no intention of letting the star leave during the January transfer window.

Hazard has been linked with a return to Chelsea or a move to Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe’s side reportedly interested.

Everton is also rumored to be interested in the £28 million player.

However, according to Spanish newspaper AS, the player’s salary, which is estimated to be around £416,000 per week, could be a stumbling block.

Hazard, who spent seven years at Chelsea, was hailed as a hero after helping Real Madrid beat Elche in the Copa Del Rey.

Despite the sending off of teammate Marcelo, the winger scored an extra-time winner to help his side reach the competition’s quarter-finals.

And with the win, Ancelotti’s side keeps their chances of winning all four trophies this season alive.