Odion Ighalo can join a leading European club such as Chelsea as Manchester United “appear not to worth him sufficient”.

Ighalo signed up with United from Shanghai Shenhua in a January car loan deal up until completion of the season.

The 30-year-old has had quite the impact at Old Trafford, causing ideas that he might sign permanently for ₤ 15m.

Ighalo has a reported ₤ 400,000-a-week deal from Shanghai Shenhua to stay in China but previous Nigeria worldwide Abdul Sule thinks he could join an additional club in Europe, including Premier League matches Chelsea.

“I see Odion Ighalo earning a big-money step from top European teams when his funding ends at Manchester United,” Sule to Goal.

“I do not assume Man United like maintaining him due to the fact that they appear not to value him sufficient to hand him a normal place. He also may not be desired again when Marcus Rashford is fit.

“I will certainly not advise him to return to China now despite the appealing deal yet would advise him to remain in Europe. I will not be surprised if Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona come for him.

“He has verified that he’s obtained a lot to supply at the greatest level within his brief remain at Man United and also he can bring in big brand names and earn more cash, playing in any one of the leading groups in England.

“He can constantly still return to China later on in his occupation but now, I assume he has what it takes to radiate in Europe.”

