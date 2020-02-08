Chelsea to review fans for anti-Semitism after video footage emerged of fans

Chelsea are preparing to investigate video footage of fans performing Nazi salutes, singing anti-Semitic songs and mimicking the noise of a gas chamber before a Champions League game in Lille last October.

Sportsmail published still photographs of the shocking footage – which comes from a BBC documentary about racism in football – on Friday morning which led the club to pledge a formal investigation.

Chelsea are understood to be frustrated that the BBC are yet to show them the video that appears to feature their fans behaving appallingly before the 2-1 win in Lille on October 2, which will be included a BBC3 documentary Shame in the Game to be screened on Wednesday.

The club were charged by UEFA after a group of supporters were involved in anti-Semitic chanting during a 2-2 Europa League draw away at Hungarian side Vidi in December 2018. They have taken strong action against their own fans – as well as run several education campaigns.

‘Chelsea Football Club will conduct a full investigation into the matter as soon as we have been able to view the video,’ a statement read. ‘It is unclear to us at this point if Chelsea supporters are involved.

‘However, should any individuals displaying discriminatory behaviour in the video be identified as season ticket holders or members of this club, we will take, and support, the strongest possible action against them, in line with our zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination. Such behaviour does not in any way reflect the values of this club.

‘No club has done more than Chelsea FC to fight against anti-Semitism.’