Chelsea verdict: Injury-plagued Blues ride their luck against Watford… but Saul Niguez’s career may be over.

Chelsea verdict: The Blues’ injury-plagued squad rides their luck against Watford… but Saul Niguez’s career may be over.

On Wednesday evening, THOMAS TUCHEL was scraping the bottom of the barrel for players to select as his Chelsea side beat Watford 2-1 thanks to luck.

Tuchel even used Trevoh Chalobah in holding midfield over Jorginho because he wasn’t 100 percent fit. That says it all about Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis.

Tuchel mentioned his players being tired before the game, and that’s before considering they’re still missing key players Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea failed to control the game in the middle of the park, which they have become accustomed to doing, and the latter two were sorely missed at Vicarage Road.

Chelsea’s midfield duo of Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were no match for Jorginho and Kante’s usual partnership.

Saul, in particular, was abysmal, to put it mildly.

He looked more like a League Two player than a Premier League and Spanish international at times.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s going wrong for Saul at the moment, but he didn’t seem to notice, received an early booking, and then couldn’t find a Chelsea teammate with even a simple pass.

This appears to have been a make-or-break moment for Saul in a Chelsea shirt, as he does not appear to have many more opportunities to impress with the other options available to him.

Chelsea will almost certainly not use the option to purchase him.

But make no mistake: Chelsea are in a bit of a pickle right now due to injuries, especially now that it appears Chalobah will be added to the list.

Tuchel will be very concerned about his team’s performance, especially since it is the first of ten in December.

The academy boys will be licking their lips at this rate, as they could be called upon to come in and fill gaps in a squad that is normally so deep in depth, but is currently so injury-prone.

To summarize, Saul had another bad day, Chelsea rode their luck, and Watford deserved a lot more from this game than they received.

But it’s the hard-fought victories that help you win Premier League titles.

