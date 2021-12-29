Chelsea verdict: Romelu Lukaku demonstrates his world-class ability, but Tuchel’s title contenders still have a long way to go.

With a dominant display against Brighton, ROMELU LUKAKU showed what Chelsea has been missing.

The 28-year-old Belgian scored in the 28th minute, his first goal since a 2-2 draw with Zenit St Petersburg earlier this month.

Lukaku demonstrated great hunger and anticipation by attacking the space at the front post from a corner and heading Chelsea ahead.

However, within the first five minutes, the striker had already demonstrated why the Blues paid £100 million for him in the summer.

Lukaku flicked the ball on before sprinting past the Brighton defender to the ball after Antonio Rudiger floated a hopeful ball forward.

It gave Mason Mount a clear sight of goal, and Lukaku carried on in that vein throughout the night.

When Chelsea was in trouble and needed an out ball, he was a prime target.

More importantly, he responded to Jorginho’s call for more goals, saying ahead of the game: “I hope our strikers can score, score, score and be the top scorers, not me, to be honest.”

With a clever touch off his chest or boot, Lukaku consistently held up or offloaded the ball to Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea would have been out of sight by the time Danny Welbeck headed in Brighton’s last-minute equalizer if those two had played better in the final third.

They cannot, however, be blamed for Chelsea losing points at home after drawing with Everton, Manchester United, and Burnley – the last-minute win against Leeds is their only home win in five games.

Tuchel should instead focus on his midfield.

Mateo Kovacic was unusually sloppy, and Jorginho was quiet.

Both failed to get the Blues going, with the team relying on Lukaku to hold the ball before introducing others.

Inviting Brighton pressure on the defense was also a mistake made by the midfield duo.

In fact, the Seagulls would have equalized sooner if N’Golo Kante hadn’t arrived in the 67th minute.

Lukaku worked the ball well in the box but his shot was quickly closed down by Burn. Kante got Chelsea higher up the pitch and his introduction led to more chances – Lukaku worked the ball well in the box but his shot was quickly closed down by Burn.

Chelsea, on the other hand, failed to stop Marc Cucurella, whose inch-perfect cross was met by Welbeck, leaving the Blues eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

