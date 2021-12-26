Chelsea verdict: Romelu Lukaku’s return to form and fitness brings an end to the club’s shaky run.

Chelsea verdict: Romelu Lukaku’s return to form and fitness brings an end to Chelsea’s shaky run.

If Chelsea fans had asked Santa Claus for anything this Christmas, it’s safe to say that many of them would have requested Romelu Lukaku’s return to form.

Due to recent injury issues and then contracting coronavirus, the Belgian international was deemed unfit to play from the start of the game.

Chelsea, however, were forced to bring on the £100 million signing at halftime after struggling against a tenacious Aston Villa side that looked dangerous on the counter and deserved to go into the halftime break with a lead.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were tenacious and welcomed the challenge of facing Villa, as they dominated possession statistics and the game.

They lacked a focal point in attack, instead hitting cross after cross to small winger Christian Pulisic, who had been asked to play in a false 9 role, which he clearly dislikes.

At halftime, Pulisic was kept on and reverted to a wing back, with Romelu Lukaku replacing him.

Some have questioned whether the former Inter Milan striker is good enough for Chelsea because of his recent form.

Some have unfairly compared his time at Manchester United to a failure, implying that he is now doing the same thing at Chelsea.

But tonight, he stepped up and proved that all of those allegations were baseless, and he stepped up as the man Chelsea needed.

He not only scored to put Chelsea 2-1 up after meeting a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi, but he also won a late penalty as Villa pressed for the equalizer.

This, of course, relieved some of the pressure when Jorginho gave us a two-goal lead.

Lukaku was unquestionably a good investment for Chelsea.

Despite early season inconsistencies, they needed a main man up top, and Lukaku was and will always be that man.

He proved that he is that guy once again tonight, and that he can make a difference for the Blues.

