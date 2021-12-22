Chelsea verdict: Three youngsters make an impression on their debuts before Tuchel turns to senior players to get the Blues out of their rut against Brentford.

Chelsea verdict: Three youngsters make an impression on their debuts before Tuchel turns to his senior players to get the Blues out of their rut against Brentford.

THOMAS TUCHEL named three academy players in his starting line-up for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford, and they were instrumental in the club’s progress to the semi-final.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for Chelsea, and with the game deadlocked and the Blues looking for a breakthrough, Tuchel called in his big guns.

Jorginho, Christian Pulisic, Reece James, Mason Mount, and N’Golo Kante were all brought off the bench to ensure Chelsea completed the task and won.

The academy boys, on the other hand, did themselves proud, with Harvey Vale standing out as a standout performer.

He appears to have it all: skill, pace, intelligence, creativity, and most importantly, the physicality required to compete in the Premier League.

Vale, like Xavier Simons and Jude Soonsup-Bell, lasted until the midway point of the second half and can hold his head high tonight.

Tuchel ultimately decided that the experience and quality of his superstars, who he had rested from the start tonight, were the difference in breaking the tie.

Following some excellent work from Kante, Reece James hit a lovely cross that resulted in Pontus Jansson’s own-goal.

Then, thanks to Pulisic’s excellent work, Chelsea were awarded a late penalty, which Jorginho dutifully converted.

Due to Covid-19 and injury, Chelsea were missing nine first-team players, so winning this game with three teenage academy debutants on the field was a huge achievement for Tuchel and his team.

The Blues needed a good performance and a good win at a time when they were in a bit of a slump and then got hit by Covid.

And they certainly delivered, combining youth and experience to great effect.

Tuchel’s decision to start some young players paid off, as did his decision to add some experience later in the game.

Chelsea had a fantastic night against a team that was playing close to full strength.

Tuchel has once again shown that he is willing to put his faith in the club’s youth, setting up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with Tottenham.

