Chelsea verdict: Tuchel demonstrates to old mentor Rangnick how to play Man United’s 4-2-2-2 formation as the fluid Blues dominate Spurs.

Are you paying attention, RALF RANGNICK?

And it’s not just because Chelsea is 90 minutes away from winning their fifth trophy since Manchester United’s most recent triumph.

But because his student and fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel provided the interim Old Trafford manager with the blueprint for his preferred 4-2-2-2 formation.

In reality, all of the damage in this Carabao Cup semi-final was done a week ago at Stamford Bridge across town.

The tie was declared officially over at 6.45 p.m., an hour before kick-off, when the team sheets were announced.

Pierluigi Gollini then sent the message around loud and clear, missing a punch to give Antonio Rudiger a free header for the game’s only goal.

However, with the semi-final completed and only 72 minutes remaining, Chelsea were able to express themselves – and Tuchel’s formation was crucial.

In possession, the team used a 5-2-3 formation, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the wings and Malang Sarr as a third central defender.

While Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, and Timo Werner stayed high, the latter drifted left, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic provided stability in the middle.

They pressed high and hard, forcing errors or simply lumping it forward and finding no one but the faultless Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will play in another Carabao Cup final at Wembley next month.

But when the team had possession – which they did 64% of the time – Sarr pushed wide to become a regular left-back, allowing Hudson-Odoi to join the attack, which he did brilliantly.

Werner and Lukaku’s front two kept Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, and Ben Davies occupied, while Mount and Hudson-Odoi had N17 to themselves.

Sometimes one, sometimes both, would switch to an inverted winger-turn-No10 role and pull the strings in the middle with some intricate passing between the lines.

At other times, one or both of them would make their way to the touchline, stretching the Spurs defense by dragging them around.

It was fluid rather than rigid, it was pleasing to the eye, and the 4-2-2-2 was executed flawlessly.

However, it was the personnel who made it possible.

Hudson-Odoi has the speed, energy, and willingness to play two roles, while Mount can create in either direction, though he did not have his best game tonight.

It was more of a regular 3-4-3 when Tuchel made his subs…

