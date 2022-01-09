Chelsea vs. Chesterfield: With the help of a Dutch hockey coach, James Rowe explains why the Spireites are on the rise.

James Rowe credits his unusual path into management for leading Chesterfield from second bottom to first in the National League.

Chesterfield was in trouble at the start of 2020.

They started the season with a 3-0 loss at Solihull Moors, keeping them in second place in the National League.

The club was in a state of civil war, with Dave Allen being voted the worst owner in English football in one fan poll.

Allen had brought the club close to relative obscurity in the sixth tier five years after finishing sixth in League One.

A story about the farce at the club went viral.

They had held a raffle for a supporter to join the club on their preseason tour of Hungary, and announced that James Higgins had won it. When he was too ill to attend, the club wished him well.

Except Higgins didn’t exist; Chesterfield had lied about the winner of their competition because only four people had entered.

A clumsy apology followed soon after.

Chesterfield is currently undergoing reconstruction.

Allen was bought out by a Community Trust in August 2020, and his fans were overjoyed.

The Trust sacked manager John Pemberton in November 2020 after initially believing in him and taking a chance on Gloucester City’s young manager.

Appointing a young coach from the Cruyff stable could have been seen as a risk, but few people doubt it now.

James Rowe led Chesterfield to the National League play-offs in just six months last season.

His team has only lost one of their 20 league matches this season, and they are currently in first place in a ludicrously competitive race for one automatic promotion spot.

6,000 fans will travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for an FA Cup third-round match against the European champions.

Rowe traveled to Chesterfield via an unusual route.

At the age of 27, he retired from playing and went on to work for the Premier League as a technical coach coordinator, visiting Porto and Ajax on several occasions to learn from other youth coaches, and working as an academy coach at West Ham and Birmingham, as well as assistant manager at Aldershot.

He chose to further his education by earning a bachelor’s degree in sports science and a master’s degree from the Johan Cruyff Institute.

