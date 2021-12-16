Chelsea vs. Everton (FREE): Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for the Premier League match.

CHELSEA will face Everton in their next Premier League match as they look to build on their weekend win over Leeds.

The Blues have had a rough patch in recent weeks and came close to falling apart against Leeds, despite winning 3-2 late on at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with his team’s win, but there are signs of a possible reversal of fortunes.

Everton, on the other hand, is in a tumultuous run of form, having beaten Arsenal earlier this week before losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Chelsea are still without Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic, who has been ruled out following a positive Covid-19 test.

N’Golo Kante will be evaluated later in the game, while Romelu Lukaku could start against his former club at Stamford Bridge.

Everton’s Richarlison is out with a calf strain, while Andros Townsend was also injured in the loss to Crystal Palace.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also out for the time being.

*Betfair odds were correct at the time of publication.