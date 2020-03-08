Chelsea vs Everton – Premier League: Live score, lineups and updates

Host commentator

85min: What this result, and we at least know which way the points are going at this point, does pretty much confirm is that Everton don’t quite have it in them to sustain a top four push. Fifth is not out of the question (and that could still be a Champions League place depending on the Man City European ban appeal) but they really need to start developing a winning mentality in games like these.

82min: It’s chucking it down at Stamford Bridge, yet curiously the sun is breaking out too.

Chelsea counter on Everton but Anjorin takes too long after being found in space inside the box and it allows Sidibe to storm back and make an excellently timed sliding tackle. Kurt Zouma is booked for hauling down Richarlison to prevent a counter attack.

80min: Everton’s best move of the half. Djibril Sidibe finds an overlapping run from Theo Walcott on the right, but the forward’s low ball into the six-yard-box after collecting a pass is just a yard in front of Kean as Arrizabalaga bravely collects.

77min: Final change for Everton, with 19-year-old Anthony Gordon making just his second Premier League appearance as he replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has been anonymous in this half.

74min: Good news for Everton. Chelsea are bored. So bored that they are sitting back and allowing the Toffees the ball.

There is no attacking edge to it, but at least it limits the chance to concede more goals and really make this an embarrassing scoreline.

71min: Second change for the Blues. Willian is given the last 20 minutes off as he is replaced by Faustino Anjorin who at 18-years-old is making his Premier League debut.

69min: Game has hit a lull in the last 10 minutes or so, although there is half-chance for the hosts as Ross Barkly cuts inside from the left before firing straight at Pickford.

10 – Willian has been directly involved in 10 goals in the Premier League this season (five goals and five assists); one more than he managed in the whole of last season in the competition. Influence. pic.twitter.com/66vrUkplMv

60min: Mason Mount has picked up a knock following a challenge earlier in the half, and with four goals already on the board (and more seemingly on the way) no chances are being taken with his fitness as he is applauded by supporters off the field as he makes way for Reece James.

58min: Second change for Everton as Tom Davies makes way for Moise Kean.

57min: Andre Gomes has picked up a yellow card for dissent as Chelsea go close to a fifth. Pickford doing well to deny Pedro at the back post who was in acres of space to collect a cross.

54min: And still they get worse! Willian punts a cross in towards the six yard box and at full stretch to get on the end of it and poke past Jordan Pickford is Olivier Giroud.

51min: There is a change in play actually, Everton are getting worse. Ross Barkley finds Willian on the edge of the box, who is not closed down at all before his fires a crisp strike into the bottom corner.

48min: No change in the pattern of the play. Chelsea are showing all the confidence as Mason Mount’s tricky feet twist Tom Davies in and out to leave the midfielder off balance as he slips, with Mount then casually laying the ball off for a pass.

They needed something different, and on comes Theo Walcott at half-time as he replaces Bernard, who has apparantly picked up a knock. He certainly didn’t get it as a result from kicking the ball in the first half anyway.

Everton’s record away at the big six teams is a shambles and there has been nothing to suggest they are going to change that narrative this afternoon.

Chelsea have a deserved 2-0 lead at the break and only complacency is going to deny them three points now.

44min: Everton are going nowhere. Absoluletly nowhere. They don’t look a shambles but I can’t see any sign of ambition to get back into this game at all. Damn do they need half-time, even if it is just for a cup of coffee to wake them up.

20 – There were 20 passes in the build up to Chelsea’s first goal against Everton, scored by Mason Mount – the second longest passing sequence leading to a Chelsea goal in the Premier League this season. Silky. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/TFWEupxKaJ

38min: Ancelotti doing what he can do from the touchline but it’s not really changed the pattern of this game too much. Chelsea still strolling towards three points on what has been a very comfortable Sunday afternoon so far.

‘Ancelotti switched to midfield diamond. Andre Gomes deep with Tom Davies and glyfi Sigurdsson right and left and Bernard now central behind the split strikers.’

35min: That really was a rare chance for Everton because I don’t think they have been in the Chelsea half since. If anything, the Blues are looking for a third goal as Olivier Giroud’s snap shot from the edge of the box is comfortably stopped by Pickford.

2 – Pedro has been involved in as many Premier League goals in the first 22 minutes of this match (2) as in his previous 21 appearances in the competition. Productive. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/5pt5I1VoEJ

27min: Maybe I have spoken too soon. It’s a rare Everton chance, and a damn good one too.

Richarlison leads a counter attack through the centre before finding Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the box. The striker though badly scuffs his shot with just Kepa Arrizabalaga to beat, dragging it wide across goal.

24min: Everton are sinking without a trace, and Chelsea have not even been that good. Such simple play is finding too much joy against this Everton defence. Looks like that 26-year winless run at Stamford Bridge is not coming to an end today.

21min: Everton sinking without a trace. This is far too easy for the Blues, with Ross Barkley’s through ball scything through the Everton centre backs and allowing Pedro to run onto it.

Once reaching the edge of the box, he then steers a finish past Pickford to double the Blues lead. Carlo Ancelotti is stood motinless looking away from the pitch – he would rather not watch his side right now and I don’t blame him.

20min: Chelsea meanwhile are seemingly finding plenty of joy down the right side. A pass finds Willian again on the counter attak but his low shot is well saved by Pickford.

17min: Not too much of a resonse from Everton, who are still yet to really turn the screw on the Chelsea defence.

14min: Chelsea had been getting on top and now they lead. Mason Mount cutting inside from the left in a give-and-go before firing into the bottom corner past Pickford at his near post. It’s not quite the howler the England keeper had against Manchester United last week but I thought he could have done a little better with that.

12min: As Chelsea continue to pass the ball around with not too much going on, I have been informed that Everton’s away kit is ‘coral’ rather than salmon pink. Every day is a school day…

9min: Everton still yet to get up to speed, but they are not playing too badly. They are competing well and so far prevenitng Chelsea from dominating the game even if they are struggling to get forward.

6min: Away we go. Chelsea break into space excellently down the right through Willian, with a cross into the centre finding Mason Mount charging into the box.

With excellent technique he volleys into the ground but Jordan Pickford is equal to it to parry clear.

3min: Low key start. Chelesa patiently knocking the ball around but it has a sparring session feel in the opening few minutes. No attacks as yet.

Here is how the Premier League table stands before kick-off. If Everton do still have ambitions on finishing inside the top four, you feel they do have to win this afternoon.

1998 – Billy Gilmour is the first Scottish outfield player to start a Premier League match for Chelsea since Steve Clarke in May 1998, with that match taking place over three years before Gilmour was born. Youth. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/ganRhilIm9

A breakout performance against Liverpool mid-week, can Billy Gilmour do the same again today?

I’m probably looking too far ahead but Scotland could be making a return to a major tournament for the first time in 22 years this summer. Another great game today would surely put him in contention for a senior call-up…

A decade ago, he was lifting the league and cup double with Chelsea – 12 months on he was sacked as the Blues manager, ironically at Goodison Park following the final game of the 2010-2011 campaign.

Today is the first time that Ancelotti, now Everton manager, returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his sacking.

Chelsea make six changes from the team that drew 2-2 in their last Premier League clash at Bournemouth.

Among them, Billy Gilmour makes his first Premier League start after impressing against Liverpool in the FA Cup midweek, while Kepa Arrizabalaga returns in goal form Willy Caballero.

Other changes see Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley and Willian come in with Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic dropping out.

Everton make three alterations from the team that drew 1-1 with Manchester United as Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Digne and Bernard replace Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines and Theo Walcott.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Mount, Pedro, Giroud, Willian.

Subs: Christensen, Caballero, Batshuayi, James, Tomori, Anjorin, Broja.

Everton: Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Bernard, Andre Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Baines, Walcott, Mina, Iwobi, Stekelenburg, Kean, Gordon.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Chelsea ended the season in 11th, Everton in 15th having recovered from one of the worst ever starts to a Premier League season.

The Toffees though would end the 1994-95 campaign with an FA Cup win – their last major trophy – thanks to a winning goal from Paul Rideout, who was also on target in the 1-0 win in the November 1994 clash in west London.

Enough of the past though, onto the present. Team news coming right up…

24 – Everton are winless in their last 24 away Premier League games against Chelsea (D11 L13) since a 1-0 win in November 1994. The Toffees have only had a longer away winless run in the top-flight against Leeds United between 1946 and 2001 (35 games). Underdogs. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/SOfnC7Tf5Z

And it is fair to say it is not going to go down as one of the most memorable at least judging by Saturday’s action anyway.

We’ve just had nine goals so far ahead of today’s two games and the Midlands derby between Leicester City and Aston Villa on Monday night.

Because that is where all the focus will be this afternoon. It is the Manchester derby later on but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. First up we have Chelsea’s home clash with Everton which you can follow here. Looking forward to this.

Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge to help get Sunday’s Premier League action underway.

Frank Lampard’s men will look to maintain their advantage in the race for a top four finish with Wolves being held on Saturday against Brighton and Manchester United facing a tricky task against Manchester City later on Sunday.

Meanwhile Everton still have European aspirations of their own as Carlo Ancelotti will hope he can help propel his team into the top half with a victory at the club he led to a league and cup double in 2010.

Sportsmail’s DAN RIPLEY will provide live Premier League coverage of Chelsea vs Everton including score, lineups and updates.