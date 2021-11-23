Chelsea vs Juventus (FREE): Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for crucial Champions League match

With a win over their next opponents Juventus, CHELSEA can take a giant step toward finishing first in their Champions League group.

Juve defeated the Blues 1-0 in a friendly earlier this season, thanks to a second-half goal from Federico Chiesa.

Chelsea had 74% possession that evening, but they lacked potency in front of goal, which they appeared to have improved in recent weeks.

With only one game remaining in the group stages, a win over Juve would tie them on points with the Old Lady.

Timo Werner, who has been out with thigh problems, has returned to training and could make his comeback for Chelsea.

The match against Juve, however, is too soon for Romelu Lukaku, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Mateo Kovacic is still nursing a hamstring injury, and Chelsea could be without Jorginho, who limped off with the same injury as his midfield partner in the win over Leicester.

Paulo Dybala was unavailable for the first game, but he could return for the match at Stamford Bridge.

Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt due to an Achilles injury, and Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out for the second time.

