Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for a huge Premier League clash

CHELSEA will face Liverpool in their next Premier League match as both teams try to claw their way back into contention for the title.

Manchester City currently appear to be in a strong position to defend their title, as they are 11 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea following their 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Following a positive Covid-19 test result, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not be on the bench.

In his absence, the German will be isolating, with assistant Pep Lijnders on the touchline.

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell for the remainder of the season, while Thiago Silva is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Timo Werner is still recovering from coronavirus and is unlikely to be included in the squad.

Andreas Christensen is also a doubt for Liverpool, having limped off gingerly against Brighton.

Thiago, who is suffering from a muscle problem, is Liverpool’s main doubt.

The Reds’ Andrew Robertson, on the other hand, is still suspended and will not play.

*Betfair odds are correct at the time of publication.