Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for the major Premier League clash.

CHELSEA will face Liverpool in their next Premier League match as both sides try to claw their way back into contention for the title.

Manchester City currently have an eight-point lead over second-placed Chelsea, who drew at Brighton on Wednesday.

Liverpool’s last game ended in a 1-0 loss to Leicester, and they must rebound if they are to reclaim the Premier League title they lost last season.

The Blues will face the Reds at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with both teams aiming to get closer to City.

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, while Thiago Silva is also out.

Timo Werner is still recovering from coronavirus and is unlikely to be included in the squad.

Reece James limped off gingerly against Brighton with a hamstring problem, and Andreas Christensen is also doubtful for Liverpool.

Thiago, who is suffering from a muscular problem, is Liverpool’s main concern.

The Reds’ Andrew Robertson, on the other hand, is still suspended and will be unable to play.

