Chelsea vs Liverpool: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction as Man City emerge victorious from a tense stalemate

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction as Man City emerge victorious from a tense draw

Liverpool took an early lead thanks to Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, but Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic equalized before halftime.

STAMFORD BRIDGE — Chelsea and Liverpool battled it out to a stalemate in a raging draw that benefited Manchester City and the neutrals more than either team.

Chelsea earned a point after manager Thomas Tuchel had left Romelu Lukaku out due to disciplinary reasons.

Following Lukaku’s explosive interview in which he was critical of Tuchel, Chelsea’s decision appeared to backfire, as they missed early chances that he could have scored.

In their final match before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool took full advantage of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

The first infuriated Chelsea, who demanded Mane’s dismissal after he elbowed Cesar Azpilicuetta just 30 seconds into the game.

Liverpool took the lead in the ninth minute thanks to Mane’s heroics.

Salah made it 2-0 in the 26th minute, and Liverpool were flying.

Chelsea fought back with a stunning Matteo Kovacic volley three minutes before halftime, and Christian Pulisic made up for earlier misses with a superb equalizer in first-half added time.

Liverpool (4-3-3) is a Premier League team.

Suggestions

After Alisson Becker tested positive for Covid, CaoimhinKelleher was thrust into one of Liverpool’s most important games of the season.

With the ball at his feet, the 23-year-old appeared nervous, which is understandable given the raucous atmosphere, but he was strong under the high ball and made a standout save to deny Christian Pulisic on the hour mark.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1) is a team that plays in the Premier League.

Replacements for

Star player: Kovacic was an obvious choice due to his spectacular volley, but his midfield partner N’Golo Kante quietly stole the show in the second half, with his driving runs making him one of Chelsea’s most important creators.

With a subtle flick past Ibrahima Konate, the Frenchman also provided an assist for Christian Pulisic’s equalizer.

There will be a reaction.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Player ratings, analysis and reaction as Man City emerge real winners from frantic draw