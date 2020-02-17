Chelsea vs Manchester United: A win for Lampard or Solskjaer will provide top-four race momentum

The final match of the stagnated Premier League winter break is a blockbuster affair with Chelsea hosting Manchester United on Monday night.

Traditionally a huge fixture in the title-race landscape, this time it’s one in the battle for the final spot in the top four.

Chelsea are currently fourth with Tottenham and Sheffield United in hot pursuit. Manchester City’s FFP ban has complicated the matter and could allow United to enter the fray.

Indeed, the Blues are in a major tussle for the Champions League qualification spots, with Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal all just separated by seven points.

The outcome of Monday night’s match at Stamford Bridge could prove pivotal for both Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Both have had highs and lows this season but ultimately they will have expected more from their sides. Chelsea hold a five-point lead over United, who sit ninth, and a defeat for the latter will ramp up pressure on Solskjaer.

A loss for the Norwegian would see the Red Devils fall eight points behind Chelsea and raise further questions about his suitability as manager – especially with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri out of work currently.

However, the big games have not tended to be Solskjaer’s problem. Tactically in those he has been rather astute – as evidenced by victories in the league over Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester City. He is also the only manager to have taken points off Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp this season too – following their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

United’s counter-attacking style has proven a hit against these sides who tend to dominate the ball. However, their issues arise when they face those who wish to sit in deep defensive blocks. Last month’s woeful 2-0 home defeat by Burnley was a microcosm of that, while the tepid 0-0 draw with Wolves on February 1 was another example of their inability to break down a resolute defence.

In contrast, Lampard has wanted his Chelsea side to go on the front foot and attack teams – sometimes to their own detriment. There have been some notable wins – most memorably December’s 2-0 win at bitter rivals Tottenham and against former Blues boss Jose Mourinho. Away wins at Wolves (5-2), Southampton (4-1) and Burnley (4-2) show their devastating attacking capabilities when it all comes together.

However, like United they have their flaws and Chelsea’s is their inability to beat the teams in and around them. They were thumped 4-0 by Monday’s opponents on the opening day of the season and have only beaten Spurs this season. Last month disgruntled fans could only watch on as they twice threw away a lead to draw 2-2 with 10-man Arsenal. That ineptitude has allowed the likes of United to remain on their coattails in the race for fourth.

Despite differing tactical deficiencies, Lampard and Solskjaer both have two things in common – their trust in youth and the apparent support of their respective boards.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James have been the main beneficiaries of Lampard’s reign at the Bridge. Mount has featured in every Premier League game (25), while Abraham is the club’s leading scorer with 13.

At United, academy graduates Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood have become mainstays of the first-team squad, while summer signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have played a massive role despite both being just 22-years-old.

The exuberance of youth can only get you so far though and both managers are and have been backed in short-term and long-term goals.

On Thursday, Chelsea agreed a £37.8million fee with Ajax for forward Hakim Ziyech to join them next season – in what will be Lampard’s first signing in west London.

Aside from James and Wan-Bissaka, United paid a world-record fee for a defender last summer to obtain now-captain Harry Maguire from Leicester City (£80m). Then in the January window, their much-maligned board paid Sporting Lisbon £68m for midfielder Bruno Fernandes while they bolstered their light attacking options with a loan move for striker Odion Ighalo from Chinese side Shanghai Shenua.

Both managers are set to be backed heavily in the summer as they continue to mould their respective sides in their images.

The question is though, will they see out the rebuild? The answer for Lampard is yes. Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer came into the job with the club under a transfer ban but they currently sit fourth, are in the Champions League last 16 as well as the FA Cup fifth round.

For Solskjaer, the future remains clouded. Ed Woodward and the Glazer family can’t afford to burn through another managerial departure but at the same time they can’t keep falling so tragically behind bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. United remain in the top-four hunt, are in the FA Cup fifth round and the Europa League last 32, while they were Carabao Cup semi-finalists.

Out of the two managers, Solskjaer is the most under-pressure to deliver on Monday but both teams have stuttered of late. Chelsea are winless in three Premier League games (drawing two and losing one), while their upcoming opponents have taken just four points from 15 available in 2020. Only Crystal Palace (three) have earned fewer.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League home games against Manchester United (winning 10 and drawing six), but Solskjaer has won both his games at the Bridge in the United hotseat via the FA Cup last term and the Carabao Cup this campaign.

The Baby Faced Assassin will be hoping it’s a hat-trick of victories to reduce the gap to three points on Lampard’s men and alleviate doubts about his credentials.