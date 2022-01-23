Chelsea vs Spurs appears to be a mismatch and the ideal pick-me-up for Tuchel, but Conte can exploit their Achilles heel.

Chelsea vs. Spurs appears to be a mismatch and a perfect pick-me-up for Tuchel, but Conte can exploit their Achilles heel.

THOMAS TUCHEL has been a little tired and grumpy in recent days, as Chelsea’s hectic fixture list has finally caught up with him.

But don’t worry, TT, the goals are coming – it’s Spurs time.

A day with Chelsea’s sparring partners from north London is the best pick–me–up for a tired Chelsea squad.

It’s a bigger mismatch than England’s disastrous cricket tour of Australia for the Ashes.

Chelsea has won all three of their matches so far this season.

Spurs have yet to get a glove on Tuchel’s side, which has scored seven goals without reply.

Tottenham’s most recent double-header in the Carabao Cup semi-final was a humiliation for the club and a personal humiliation for manager Antonio Conte, who was previously at Stamford Bridge.

The feisty Italian is not going back to make friends, given the acrimonious circumstances in which he was fired three years ago and then cleaned them out for a compensation package of £26.6 million.

Conte’s best weapon in the hope of getting something out of this game is to look back at Tottenham’s incredible comeback victory over Leicester on Wednesday, then delve into the stats books to see what Chelsea’s biggest failing this season has been.

Stephen Bergwijn’s two injury-time goals, which pulled three points from the jaws of defeat, should be right up Conte’s alley and Chelsea’s worst nightmare.

Tuchel’s team is exhausted after a grueling 15-game run since December 1 – more than their main rivals Manchester City and Liverpool combined.

Chelsea’s Achilles heel is their inability to keep a hold of a lead, which reminds us of the old joke about never letting Tuchel walk your dog.

Chelsea’s inability to stay focused from minute one to minute 90 has been exploited by much weaker teams than this Tottenham side.

Burnley, Leeds United, Brighton, and even Zenit St. Petersburg have scored late to salvage a game they were losing.

West Ham, who are having the season of their lives in the top four, took advantage of the situation better than anyone else, twice coming from behind to beat Chelsea late on December 4.

Chelsea’s confidence and form plummeted as a result of this, and they have yet to fully recover.

