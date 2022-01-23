Chelsea vs Tottenham: How to watch a live stream, kick-off time, TV channel, team news, and predictions

Chelsea vs Tottenham: everything you need to know

Chelsea will try to end Tottenham’s 10-game unbeaten run to avoid falling further out of the title race and into an increasingly tense top-four battle.

Spurs can overtake Chelsea if they win all of their remaining games, as the Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton.

When Antonio Conte’s team scored twice late against Leicester, they overtook Man City’s historic 3-2 win over QPR as the latest team to trail a game but go on to win it, moving into fifth place ahead of North London rivals Arsenal.

Information about the team

Andreas Christensen will be sidelined for another match due to Covid isolation, but he should be back in training next week.

Reece James is now in individual training, and Trevoh Chalobah has returned to the group, but both players are “way too early” to play on Sunday.

Eric Dier, on the other hand, is fit and ready, according to Conte.

Is Chelsea unable to return?

When the season began, Chelsea was the clear favorite to win the Premier League, a wise prediction given that they are the reigning European champions.

The 1-1 draw with Liverpool in August seemed to confirm that prediction, as Thomas Tuchel marshaled a tenacious team that held on in the second half despite being reduced to ten men.

The West London club has only won one of their last seven league games, putting them far out of contention for the title.

Chelsea appear to have lost a spark, which can be attributed to the departures of Ben Chilwell and James, with Marcus Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi proving to be insufficient replacements.

Chelsea has an easier schedule after Spurs, with Crystal Palace, Burnley, Newcastle, and Norwich on the schedule, but Manchester City appears to be running away with the league title, leading by 11 points.

The Champions League will once again be Tuchel’s saving grace, but he must also have a respectable league campaign, finishing no lower than third.

