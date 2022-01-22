Chelsea vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for a major Premier League match

CHELSEA will need to beat Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League match if they want to reclaim control of their season.

The Blues have only two points in their last 12 games, and teams below them are gaining ground on them with games in hand.

With Sunday’s game still to come, Spurs have four games in hand on Chelsea and are only eight points behind them.

As the season nears its end, Antonio Conte will be licking his lips at the prospect of one-upping his former team in the top-four race.

Man City appears to have snatched the title, so the Blues must concentrate on securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have both recovered from injury and are set to return to Chelsea.

Andreas Christensen will miss the Blues due to Covid-19, while Edouard Mendy is still on AFCON 2022 duty.

Spurs have brought back Eric Dier, but Heung-min Son will be out until at least February.

Despite his heroics against Leicester in midweek, Steven Bergwijn is expected to start from the bench.

Spurs’ attack will be led by Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

