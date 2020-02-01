Chelsea waiting for Napoli to decide on Dries Mertens’ future TODAY

Chelsea are waiting to hear back from Napoli on their pursuit of Dries Mertens, who could be available for just £6million before the January transfer window closes.

Mertens is a Napoli stalwart having been at the club since 2013, but now has just six months left on his contract and could leave for free at the end of the season.

Chelsea are interested in the 32-year-old and have made enquiries over a move that would see them pay just £6m for the Belgium international this month.

As it stands, Chelsea are waiting to hear back from Napoli and are expecting an answer on Thursday, with Friday’s 11pm deadline fast approaching.

One potential hurdle to overcome is that Mertens is just four goals away from becoming Napoli’s all-time top goalscorer, an accolade he is desperate to achieve.

It has been reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that Napoli chief Aurelio de Laurentiis is weighing up his options, and is of the belief that ‘Mertens could come in handy between now and the end of the season’.