Chelsea want Eden Hazard back, and Hodgson has been linked with the Watford job.

Real Madrid has also expressed interest in Borussia Dortmund’s £80 million England sensation Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Chelsea’s attempts to re-sign Eden Hazard.

Tottenham has reportedly increased their bid for Adama Traore to £20 million.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and closes at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

De Jong is up for grabs at Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich has opened transfer talks with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, putting Chelsea in a bidding war.

Last week, a report claimed that the Blues had made a £33 million bid for the creative Dutchman to the Catalan giants.

However, Barcelona rejected Chelsea’s offer, demanding a fee of around £50 million to sell the 24-year-old this month.

Bayern Munich has reportedly ‘been in contact’ with De Jong’s agents about a move to Germany, according to Marca.

The Bundesliga club sees the ace as a ‘long-term option’ for their midfield, describing him as a ‘player who would fit in perfectly at the Allianz Arena.’

It states that they expect to make a move for him this week and that if the deal does not go through in the coming days, they will return to Barcelona with another offer in the summer.

Wijnaldum is ‘open’ to joining Spurs.

Gini Wijnaldum, an ex-Liverpool midfielder, is said to be interested in joining Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

According to 90min, a deal between the PSG midfielder and Spurs could be finalized before the end of the month.

However, 90min report that Wijnaldum’s proposed move to White Hart Lane could see Spurs outcasts Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli move the other way to join ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Wijnaldum, however, does not intend to make the move to Spurs permanent at this time, according to reports, and is only considering a loan move.

On the cards, Gakpo makes a move.

According to reports, Liverpool have held talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing Cody Gakpo.

According to Voetball, the Reds have taken notice of the winger’s blistering form.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool aren’t the only English club keeping an eye on…

