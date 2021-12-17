Chelsea want Lautaro Martinez, Newcastle want £85 million for Vlahovic, and Pep Guardiola’s Covid test came back negative.

Chelsea want Lautaro Martinez, Newcastle want £85 million for Vlahovic, and Pep Guardiola’s Covid test was negative.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina is reportedly being pursued by Newcastle United for £85 million.

The in-form Serb has been linked with Tottenham, Arsenal, and Man City, among others, after refusing to sign a new contract with the Italian club.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez’s partnership with Romelu Lukaku is said to be rekindled by Chelsea.

Before Lukaku moved to Stamford Bridge, the two led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season.

Arteta’s contract has not been renewed.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has revealed that he has had no discussions with the club about extending his contract.

Arteta was asked if he has had talks with the Gunners about his future during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leeds.

“No, we haven’t talked about anything like that,” he responded.

“I believe we currently have many other priorities that are far more important than that.”

“I’m not sure [if we’ll meet in the summer], and I’m not planning on it.”

“All I’m trying to do is get the most out of the team and deal with all of the situations we’re in right now.”

“Nature will take its course.”

‘I’m hoping to get started.’

When Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa, he expected to more than double his goals and assists.

That’s why his headed goal against Leeds on Tuesday night came as a huge relief – and he’s hoping it’ll be the catalyst for his Man City career to take off.

“It’s probably been a little harder than I anticipated,” Grealish said.

“I expected to come here and more than double my goals and assists from Villa.”

Although this isn’t the case right now, I still believe I’ve done reasonably well.

“I think the goals and assists are something I’ve struggled with a little bit.

“Hopefully, now that I’ve settled in, I’ll be able to start getting to know the players, the team, the coaching staff, and the club as a whole.”

I’m hoping I’ll be able to turn on right now.”

City star spends late nights

After Manchester City’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds, a dominatrix boasted of a late-night visit from a jubilant Man City ace.

Mistress Estée, who is no stranger to a good thrashing, claims the kinky session took place in her red-walled dungeon with the elite player.

