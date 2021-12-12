Chelsea were defeated 3-2 by West Ham United.

Chelsea lost 3-2 to West Ham United.

East London club wins thanks to a screamer from Congolese Arthur Masuaku.

In the English Premier League week 15 game on Saturday, West Ham United defeated Chelsea 3-2.

Chelsea took the lead in the London Stadium match with a goal from Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva in the 28th minute.

With a penalty goal in the 40th minute, Manuel Lanzini of West Ham equalized the score.

Chelsea, on the other hand, went into the dressing room with a 2-1 lead after Mason Mount scored in the 44th minute.

Jarrod Bowen equalized for West Ham in the 55th minute.

In the 87th minute, Congolese Arthur Masuaku’s screamer from the left wing made it 3-2 for West Ham, and the match ended with a West Ham victory.

The East London club is currently in fourth place in the Premier League table with 27 points, while Chelsea is currently in first place with 33 points.