Chelsea were given Lille AGAIN in their second Champions League last-16 draw, while Manchester United were given Atletico Madrid instead of PSG.

Chelsea drew Lille AGAIN in the Champions League last-16 draw, while Manchester United drew Atletico Madrid instead of PSG.

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

United was originally paired with Paris Saint-Germain, but the draw had to be redone due to an error.

The Red Devils will instead travel to Madrid for the first leg in February, depriving fans of the opportunity to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off.

Chelsea, the holders of the Champions League, will face Lille after being drawn against the French champions the first time around.

Manchester City and Liverpool will play Sporting Lisbon and Inter Milan, respectively, in the second leg of their respective ties, which will be played in March.

Bayern Munich, like Ajax, will be optimistic about their chances against RB Salzburg.

Finally, Villareal will face Juventus, while PSG will face Real Madrid in the round’s most exciting match.

After failing to include United among the possible opponents for Atletico Madrid, fans accused Uefa of fixing the first draw.

