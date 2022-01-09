In the FA Cup fourth round, Chelsea will face Plymouth, while the winner of Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa will face Middlesbrough.

﻿Chelsea will play Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while the winner of Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa will play Middlesbrough.

In the last 32, Liverpool will host Cardiff, while Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad.

Tottenham will face Brighton in an all-Premier League match, while West Ham will visit Kidderminster Harriers, the tournament’s lowest-ranked team.

Boreham Wood, another non-league giant-killer, will visit Bournemouth as their fairytale journey continues.

If Arsenal defeats Nottingham Forest on Sunday, they will host Leicester.

Between Friday, February 4 and Monday, February 7, all fourth-round matches will be played.

To ease the fixture strain caused by the Covid pandemic, all matches will go to extra time and penalties rather than replays, as they did in the third round.

Non-league Boreham Wood and Kidderminster thrashed AFC Wimbledon and Reading, respectively, in the third round, while Newcastle United were knocked out at home by Cambridge United.

The big boys, on the other hand, went about their business as usual.

Chelsea thrashed Chesterfield 5-1, while Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 4-1 after coming back from a goal down.

Tottenham, too, had a scare when they came back from a 1-0 deficit against Morecambe Town to win 3-1.

Man City defeated Swindon 4-1 on Friday night to advance to the last 32.

Arsenal will play Nottingham Forest in the late game on Sunday, while Manchester United will play Aston Villa on Monday night to wrap up the third round.

Hartlepool vs. Crystal Palace

Boreham Wood vs Bournemouth

Barnsley vs. Huddersfield.

QPR vs Peterborough

Luton Town vs Cambridge United

Coventry vs. Southampton

Plymouth vs. Chelsea

Brentford vs. Everton

West Ham United vs. Kidderminster Harriers

Middlesbrough vs. Man Utd or Aston Villa

Brighton vs Tottenham

Cardiff vs Liverpool

Wigan vs Stoke City is a football match that takes place in the English Premier

Arsenal or Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Man City

Norwich City vs Wolves

