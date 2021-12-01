Chelsea will have an easier time acquiring Aurelien Tchouameni now that Juventus has dropped out of the race for the Monaco star.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been boosted after Juventus reportedly pulled out of the race.

Following a strong start to the season, the 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Monaco in 2022.

Tchouameni, who is valued at £42 million by the Ligue 1 club, has scored two goals in 22 games for Niko Kovac’s side.

In August, he was called up to the France senior team, and he has since been capped seven times.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a huge fan of the ex-Bordeuax midfielder, and is hoping to entice him to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Tchouameni, who has a contract with Monaco until 2024, has been linked with Juventus and Real Madrid.

However, Calciomercato reports that the Old Lady have decided to pass on securing his services in order to give the Blues a better chance of landing him.

According to the report, the Serie A club has deemed him too expensive, with the club only willing to sign him on a loan deal, whereas Monaco will only allow him to join on a permanent basis.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

As a result, Juve will look to sign other players, including Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina.

Tchouameni recently told L’Equipe that rumors about his future are unimportant to him.

“My father called me, we talked about everything, and then he told me I was on the front page of Marca,” he said.

I checked Twitter to see for myself.

“I told him it was fine, but what does it matter?”

Marca’s front page will not define me or allow me to excel in matches.

“It’s not real life, but it’s the media world, the world of football.”

Today they’re talking about me, but tomorrow they’ll be talking about someone else.

“They put the cover up in the dressing room and laughed, ‘Oh, you’re leaving us already?’

“It’s flattering, but I don’t think about it when I wake up.”

“When I first arrived in Bordeaux, the media was already wondering if Aurelien Tchouameni would leave for a bigger club every summer.

“They were already mentioning Juventus or Milan in 2018.”

“I can guarantee you that what is true in October is not necessarily true in June.”

If I start to believe I’m going to leave, it will be reflected in my on-field performances.”