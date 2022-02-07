Chelsea ‘will have to offload Ngolo Kante to land Declan Rice’ as they compete with Manchester United for the £100 million West Ham striker.

Chelsea will have to offload Ngolo Kante in order to sign Declan Rice, according to reports, as they compete with Manchester United for the £100 million West Ham striker.

Rice, 23, is said to prefer Chelsea to Manchester United and Manchester City.

Growing up, he was a huge Chelsea fan, and he recently revealed that he still speaks to Chelsea legend John Terry on a regular basis.

But, according to The Mail, Chelsea would have to sell Kante to make room in their squad for Rice, which is a possibility given the Frenchman’s age.

Rice was United’s top transfer priority heading into the summer, so this is a setback.

The England international has been on the club’s radar for some time, with Ralf Rangnick agreeing to make him the club’s top priority.

Rice is expected to attract bids following a disappointing transfer window in which West Ham failed to make a single signing.

However, it is estimated that luring the midfielder away from East London will cost at least £100 million.

He has two and a half years left on his contract, with West Ham having the option to extend it by a year.

Rice, on the other hand, is adamant about playing Champions League football and has previously turned down new contract offers from The Hammers.

Manchester City had previously made bids for Rice and appeared to be a lock for a top-four finish this season.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, on the other hand, has Champions League ambitions, and Rice is said to be interested in returning to the club where he was released when he was 14.

