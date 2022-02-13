Chelsea will invest heavily in Thomas Tuchel during the summer transfer window in order to win their first Premier League title since 2017.

On Saturday night, the Blues defeated Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final.

The owners of Stamford Bridge, on the other hand, want the Premier League title to return to West London.

According to the Telegraph, Abramovich will financially support Tuchel this summer.

The club was said to be pleased with their German manager’s decision not to pursue unnecessary transfers during the January transfer window.

Chelsea has been hit by injuries, but they are still in third place in the table.

For the world champions, Jules Kounde remains a major target.

The Sevilla defender could be called upon to replace Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen, whose contracts are set to expire.

Brighton’s Adam Webster could also be a stand-in if they lose defensive depth.

There has also been constant speculation about a move for Declan Rice of West Ham United.

The England midfielder grew up as a Chelsea supporter and wishes to “stay close to home.”

