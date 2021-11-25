Chelsea will make a’monster’ £84 million bid for Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa to help them win the Premier League.

Chelsea are set to make a’monster’ £84 million bid for Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa in order to help them win the Premier League.

According to reports, Chelsea is considering a £84 million bid for Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

The Italian is still technically on loan at Fiorentina in Turin.

The move will be permanent at the end of the season, though Chiesa could be back on the market soon.

Chelsea is reportedly considering a £84 million bid for the talented attacker, according to Calciomercato.

The Blues will have to compete with Bayern Munich for the 24-year-old’s signature, according to the report.

Chiesa, the son of former Italy star Enrico, began his professional career in 2016 with Fiorentina.

In 153 games for Florence, he scored 34 goals and assisted on another 25.

Juve, who pounced last year, were attracted by his emergence.

Chiesa wowed fans with his performances at Euro 2020 after a season in Turin.

His performances, which included an outstanding performance against England in the final, helped his country to victory.

Juve’s season has started badly, and they may need to clear the decks.

Chiesa, on the other hand, has been a bright spark in the Champions League.

Last month, he scored the game-winning goal as the Old Lady defeated Chelsea 1-0.

In addition, against Zenit, he scored and assisted on a goal.

Chiesa was unable to conjure anything on Tuesday night, as his side was thrashed 4-0 by potential suitors Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

