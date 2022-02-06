Chelsea will play ex-Manchester United midfielder Odion Ighalo in the Club World Cup semi-final after he scored in Al Hilal’s record rout of Al Jazira.

Odion Ighalo, an ex-Manchester United player, has scored in Al Hilal’s record rout of Al Jazira in the Club World Cup semi-finals.

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia advanced to the Club World Cup semi-finals after a ruthless 6-1 demolition of Al Jazira.

With ex-Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo scoring on his debut for the club, it’s the biggest winning margin in Club World Cup history.

Ighalo only joined Al Hilal from Al Shabab in January, and he scored in his first game against Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates.

After flying out to the UAE today to compete in the tournament, he will now lead the line in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Al Hilal fell behind 1-0 at the start, but Ighalo’s effort and a goal from former West Brom striker Matheus Pereira helped them come back to win in a record-breaking fashion.

Between 2020 and 2021, Ighalo spent a year on loan at Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua, scoring five goals in 25 games for the Red Devils.

Last month, he was linked with a move to Newcastle for the upcoming winter season.

After failing to make an impression at Old Trafford, he’ll be looking to make amends against Premier League opposition in Chelsea on Wednesday night.

In the Club World Cup final, the winner of the Al Hilal-Chelsea semi-final will face either Palmeiras of Brazil or Al-Ahly of Egypt.

After squeaking past Plymouth 2-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday, the Blues arrived in the UAE, but manager Thomas Tuchel was nowhere to be seen.

Following his signing with Covid, the German coach has continued to isolate himself.

He failed a drug test just hours before the FA Cup fourth round match and was not in the dugout for Chelsea’s extra-time victory.

Tuchel is expected to miss Wednesday’s match against Igalo and Al Hilal, but if Chelsea advances to the final, he could fly out and join his team.

