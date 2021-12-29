Chelsea will take on Manchester United.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Lukaku scored the game’s only goal as Chelsea took advantage of Liverpool’s loss to Leicester and moved to second place in the table.

Brighton earned a point thanks to a stoppage-time header from Danny Welbeck at Stamford Bridge, giving Manchester City the chance to go eight points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku’s 28th-minute header gave the Blues the lead after Cesar Azpilicueta had already hit the post, but they had to wait 45 minutes for another chance as Graham Potter’s Brighton grew into the game.

Reece James and Andreas Christensen were forced off to join Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva in the treatment room, causing more injury concerns for manager Thomas Tuchel.

After the break, Yves Bissouma stung Edouard Mendy’s hands with a dipping volley, and Antonio Rudiger blocked Neal Maupay’s goal-bound shot, but the home side’s luck ran out, as Danny Welbeck rose above Trevor Chalobah to head home and earn the Seagulls a point they deserved.

7 – Edouard Mendy

With his hands, he’s steady, but with the ball at his feet, he’s shaky.

If Chelsea had held on, he would have deserved his tenth Premier League clean sheet of the season after making a fine save from a dipping Bissouma volley.

7 Cesar Azpilicueta

Early on, he came close to opening the scoring in a goalmouth scramble, and later, as Chelsea struggled to hold on to their lead, he provided an encouraging but ultimately calm presence at the back when many others were losing theirs.

Mount’s backheel nearly set up Chelsea’s second goal, as well.

Andreas Christensen (46th minute, replaced by Chalobah) – 6.5

After a miscommunication with Mendy, a dreadful clearance nearly put Chelsea in trouble, but he made a crucial intervention from behind shortly before half-time to suffocate a nascent Brighton attack.

Despite playing through an injury in the first half, he was taken off at halftime.

Antonio Rudiger is a six-year veteran of the National Football League.

On another night, he should have scored a free header at the back post after a very reckless challenge out on the left that could have earned him a red, not a yellow.

However, with Mendy scrambling, I made a last-gasp block to deny Maupay.

Christian Pulisic (5.5) is a player who has a lot of potential.

It was done.

