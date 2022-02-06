Chelsea will travel to Luton Town, Man City will face Peterborough, and Middlesbrough will face Spurs in the FA Cup fifth round.

In the fifth round of the FA Cup, both Chelsea and Manchester City will face Championship opposition.

Andy Cole, a two-time winner of the competition, was on hand at Wembley to pull the balls out and select the eight ties.

Epic giantkillings and thrilling moments abound in the fourth round.

After all of the big boys avoided each other, the fifth has the potential for a few more upsets.

Chelsea will visit Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road after overcoming Plymouth in extra time.

Man City, the Premier League champions, will visit Peterborough United.

Middlesbrough, who eliminated Manchester United on penalties, will welcome Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur to The Riverside.

In other news, Crystal Palace will take on Stoke City in the Championship.

If Liverpool beat Cardiff City this afternoon, they will play Norwich at home, while Southampton and West Ham will play in an all-Premier League match.

The FA Cup Sixth Round draw is as follows:

Chelsea vs Luton Town

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Peterborough United

Norwich City vs LiverpoolCardiff City

West Ham vs Southampton

Tottenham vs. Middlesbrough

Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield Town

AFC Bournemouth vs. EvertonBoreham Wood

