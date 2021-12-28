Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is being pursued by Maurizio Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri is interested in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi, a Chelsea winger, from Lazio.

According to reports, Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea’s ex-boss, is looking for Callum Hudson-Odoi in Lazio.

The 21-year-old is back in Chelsea’s starting lineup and attracting former manager Maurizio Sarri’s attention in Rome.

Lazio have identified Callum Hudson-Odoi as one of their top targets for the January transfer window, according to Football Italia.

Sarri was in charge of a strong Chelsea team in 2018-19, which included a young Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League that season, but won the Europa League, and Sarri appears to want to return.

Earlier this month, the England international was out with Covid, but he has returned with a bang.

So far this season, the London-born forward has appeared in 15 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting four others.

On Boxing Day, he played a key role in all THREE goals against Villa.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Matty Cash brought him down in the area, and Jorginho stepped up to take the penalty.

The quick winger then assisted Lukaku, who put Chelsea ahead against Aston Villa with a delightful cross into the box.

Hudson-Odoi’s cross appeared to catch Villa captain Tyrone Mings off guard, as Lukaku breezed past the England defender to head home.

Jorginho also played a beautiful through ball to Lukaku, who was eventually brought down by Esri Konsa for a penalty, which he converted with ease.

Chelsea has a number of players who are out of contract this summer, and they want to keep the same squad that won the Champions League in May.

Man City is six points ahead of the Blues in the Premier League.