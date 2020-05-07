Chelsea winger Willian ‘has already sealed his reunion with Mourinho’ at Tottenham

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Chelsea winger Willian has already sealed his reunion with Jose Mourinho by agreeing to join Tottenham this summer, according to beIN Sports.

The 31-year-old is set to end his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge when his contract expires in June.

Speaking on the Keys & Gray show on beIN Sports, Keys confidently predicted: ‘He’s (Willian) another one that has already spoken to Jose Mourinho, he’s on his way to Tottenham.’

Willian has admitted he keeps in contact with Mourinho and would be open to a summer transfer.

The Brazilian played under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge from August 2013 to December 2015 before the Portuguese boss left under mutual consent after his second-coming at the club. But, Willian would be open to a reunion with Mourinho as he explained he and his family love for the city of London.

Willian admitted he is still ‘big friends’ with the now-Spurs manager and would have no problems in joining his current employer’s rival.

In an interview with Bolivia Talk Show, Willian said: ‘Nothing arrived from Mourinho but we do have a good relationship he’s a big friend of mine.

‘We speak to each other sometimes but when it comes to that (speaking about transfers) he respects me a lot.’

The 31-year-old is out of contract with Chelsea in the summer after joining from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013. However, he has insisted that he and his family are happy in London and don’t want to move but remained that he is unsure what club he will be playing for next season.

‘I like London and my family likes it too but that’s a question I don’t know how to answer,’ he replied when asked about his future.

‘I don’t know which club I’m going to or if I’m staying here at Chelsea or if I’m leaving to another London club or if I’m leaving England, that’s something I don’t know.’