Chelsea wingers Reece James and Ben Chilwell are back in the gym, and the wingers have received a positive injury update, which is a huge boost.

Both defenders are currently injured, with Chilwell expected to miss the rest of the season.

And the left-back flaunted his rather unkempt right knee after undergoing ligament surgery.

However, he appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and making peace signs for the camera alongside James.

“Working!” Chilwell captioned his photo.

The England captain is back in the gym, working on his knee strength, but he’ll have to wait a few weeks before he’s ready for more physical activity and the rigors of a game.

After tearing his hamstring against Brighton last month, James is getting closer to returning to the pitch.

“Fullback gang on the mend,” he captioned the photo he shared on Instagram.

James was supposed to be out for eight weeks, so if his rehab goes well, he could be back in February.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for a speedy recovery because his team has yet to win a league game without him.

Chelsea’s attacking edge has been lost without the wing-backs, who have combined to score five goals and assist six times in the league.

Given Chilwell’s limited appearances in the Premier League this season, it’s no surprise Romelu Lukaku has struggled.

