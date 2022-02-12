Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after a 2-1 extra-time win over Palmeiras.

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after a 2-1 extra-time victory over Palmeiras.

The Blues win the World Club Cup for the first time.

After a scoreless first half, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku gave the Blues the lead in the 54th minute at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

The Palmeiras’ Raphael Veiga equalized ten minutes later, and the game ended 1-1 in normal time.

While everyone expected the game to go to a penalty shootout, Kai Havertz’s late goal in the 117th minute enthralled Chelsea supporters, and Chelsea won 2-1.

It was the Blues’ first-ever Club World Cup victory.

The Club World Cup is an international competition held every year between the winners of the top continental trophies, such as the AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North America), Copa Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania), and UEFA Champions League (Europe). It is organized by FIFA and was first held in 2000.

Real Madrid, the most successful club in the tournament’s history, has won four trophies.