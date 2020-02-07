Chelsea worried about Kepa Arrizabalaga’s value dropping if the goalkeeper continues to be benched

Chelsea fear they will take a huge financial hit if record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga has a prolonged spell on the bench.

Frank Lampard made the bold call to drop the £71million man for last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester and is ready to ask for a new No 1 goalkeeper this summer, if Arrizabalaga fails to convince him he can become the club’s long-term first choice.

But the uncertainty surrounding the Spain goalkeeper’s future is causing significant agitation in the Blues boardroom, with concerns that the value of one of their biggest assists will plummet if he is sidelined.

Arrizabalaga’s arrival from Athletic Bilbao was seen as a major coup for director Marina Granovskaia and having invested heavily to secure his signature in 2018, Chelsea are reluctant to offload him under circumstances which would almost certainly mean selling the 25-year-old for significantly less than they paid for him.

It sets up a potential conflict between Lampard and the club’s hierarchy at the end of the season if the Blues legend decides he wants a new goalkeeper.

Granovskaia will continue to head up Chelsea’s transfer business this summer and has already lined up a series of meetings with a view to achieving the club’s targets.

Her strong involvement in the world record deal to sign Arrizabalaga means she is likely to want the club to persist with the under-fire keeper.