Chelsea’must sell Kante in order to secure Declan Rice’s transfer, EXCLUSIVE: Zouma cat attack, Club World Cup build-up

Chelsea’must sell Kante in order to secure Declan Rice’s transfer, EXCLUSIVE: Zouma cat attack shame, Club World Cup build-up

According to reports, Chelsea will have to sell N’Golo Kante to sign Declan Rice.

Kurt Zouma kicked his CAT and may face charges, according to The Sun exclusively.

West Ham have condemned his actions and have stated that they will “deal with the situation internally.”

Time for Muller at St James’ Park?

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in bringing Thomas Muller, a German superstar, to St James’ Park this summer.

During the January transfer window, the Magpies reportedly made preliminary inquiries about the 32-year-old, but Bayern Munich turned them down.

Eddie Howe’s side is still interested in both the attacking midfielder and his compatriot Bernd Leno.

Muller’s contract at the Allianz Arena expires next summer, and Newcastle officials are hoping that a large payday will persuade him to stay.

Muller has been capped over 100 times for his country and has 136 goals in 404 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich.

Zouma’s behavior is far from ideal.

Following footage of defender Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping his cat, West Ham have “unconditionally condemned” his actions.

After the video of him mistreating his pet went viral, the Frenchman also apologized.

In a statement, the player expressed regret and shame for his actions, saying, “I want to apologise for my actions.”

There are no justifications for my actions, which I deeply regret.

“I also want to express my sincere apologies to anyone who was offended by the video.

I’d like to reassure everyone that our two cats are doing fine.

“Our entire family loves and cherishes them, and this was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

According to Bruno Guimaraes, he passed over Arsenal and Juventus because he believes Newcastle can win the Champions League.

The Brazil anchorman claims he left Lyon for the newly wealthy, Saudi-backed Magpies because they are “certainly going to be a world power.”

In the meantime, RB Leipzig dealt Arsenal another setback in their pursuit of a defensive midfielder.

The Germans promised to fight to keep Christopher Nkunku, a Frenchman, alive.

The Gunners don’t need a new playmaker now that Emile Smith Rowe is thriving.

Arsenal, like the rest of the Premier League, will be watching Brentford, where ex-Tottenham stylist Christian Eriksen has started training after arriving on deadline day.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, has urged his players to talk to him about any issues they may have…

