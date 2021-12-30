Chelsea’s attempt to recall Emerson Palmieri from loan has been thwarted after Lyon rejected the Blues’ emergency request.

Chelsea’s attempt to recall Emerson Palmieri from loan has been thwarted after Lyon turned down the Blues’ emergency request.

Following full-back Ben Chilwell’s ACL injury, which has forced him to miss the rest of the season, the Blues are in desperate need of defensive cover.

To make matters worse for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Reece James, Chilwell’s teammate, was injured during the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Brighton.

The England international was seen limping down the tunnel on crutches, with the Blues unsure how long he’ll be out.

“We don’t have any more wingbacks,” Tuchel said after the Brighton match.

Every single person has been hurt.”

Tuchel hoped to cut Emerson’s season-long loan spell with Lyon short to plug the gaps in his defence with his main full-back sidelined for the foreseeable future.

According to Get France Football News, the Ligue 1 club is unwilling to let Emerson leave before his loan transfer ends, despite the fact that he has played 19 games for them this season.

GFFN claim that, despite the fact that the Italian is still a Chelsea player, the West Londoners have not included a formal recall clause in the loan agreement with Lyon.

According to GFFN, the Champions League champions will now focus on Everton defender Lucas Digne in the hope of bringing him in during the January transfer window.

The Blues’ pursuit of Digne could be fruitful, as the French ace has fallen out of favor with Goodison Park manager Rafa Benitez.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will have to contend with Premier League rivals Newcastle, who are also interested in signing the 28-year-old.

If Digne decides to join Eddie Howe’s Toon revolution, which is backed by the club’s mega-rich Saudi owners, Tuchel has a list of replacements ready to step in.

Sergino Dest of Barcelona is said to be a candidate, as is Ajax veteran Nicolas Tagliafico.

As a last resort, the Blues are considering recalling Ian Maatsen from Coventry.