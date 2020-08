Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi plays Sunday league game just 12 hours after Bayern Munich match… but still loses 5-3

CHELSEA ace Callum Hudson-Odoi amazed spectators by turning up for a Sunday league game — little more than 12 hours after a Champions League match in Germany.

The £120,000-a-week winger flew home from a 4-1 defeat against mighty Bayern Munich to take the kick-off for Saha FC against Lambeth Allstars FC.

The fixture was part of an anti-knife crime Black Lives Matter event in Croydon, South London.

However, the presence of the 19-year-old, capped three times by England, could not stop Saha FC going down 5-3.

One onlooker said: “Everyone recognised him and he was chatting to everyone.

“He knew a few of the boys from Saha FC so that’s why he was there. People couldn’t believe it.

“He didn’t seem tired, he was just happy to help support the event.”

On Saturday night, Hudson-Odoi was unlucky to have a long-range effort chalked off while playing the full Champions League match in Munich’s Allianz Arena, which finished just after 9.45pm.

By 10.30am the next day he was wearing the No 11 shirt as Saha FC, of the Croydon Municipal Sunday Football Adult League, kicked off the pre-season friendly on a 4G pitch at Selhurst Arena.

Opponents Lambeth Allstars tweeted: “Thanks Callum Hudson-Odoi for coming out today, supporting our anti-knife crime BLM community event.”

