Chelsea’s Champions League match with Bayern Munich next week to be played behind closed doors

Chelsea’s Champions League fixture with Bayern Munich next week will be played behind closed doors because of the spreading coronavirus.

No supporters will be allowed into the Allianz Arena for the last 16, second leg match on Wednesday March 18, with Bayern leading 3-0 in the tie.

It comes as a number of football leagues and competitions across Europe announce similar measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bayern’s home Bundesliga fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt on March 22 will also be played in an empty stadium, as would any home leg of a potential quarter-final, according to Bild head of football Christian Falk.

The Bavarian government have moved to take action and prevent the coronavirus spreading further with restrictions imposed on any events which attract 1,000 or more spectators.

The measures followed a meeting of the Bavarian state government cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A statement read: ‘The Ministry of Health was commissioned to prohibit large-scale events with more than 1,000 participants until the end of the Easter vacation (including April 19, 2020).’

The state has also decided to completely close theatres, concert halls and opera houses for the same time period, while university lectures have been postponed.

In Bavaria there are currently 256 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, while nationwide in Germany there are 1139, with two deaths reported so far.

An 89-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man from North Rhine-Westphalia have fallen victim.

Chelsea sold out their full allocation of 3,779 tickets for the match in Munich.

Chelsea trail 3-0 in the Champions League tie after being vastly outperformed in the first leg by the Germans in west London.

Serge Gnabry hit the back of the net twice, while clinical talisman Robert Lewandowski was also among the goals.

Chelsea will be without defender Marcos Alonso for the second leg, following his red card.

It comes as:

Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he has the coronavirus

Other German matches to be played behind closed doors include the Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne this Wednesday.

And Saturday’s Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke at the Signal Iduna Park will also have no spectators.

This Thursday’s Europa League match between Wolfsburg and Shakhtar Donetsk will also be played in an empty stadium with tickets refunded.