Chelsea’s Chilwell gives a thumbs up after a successful knee surgery and promises to ‘work like a beast’ to make a comeback.

After a successful knee surgery, Chelsea’s Chilwell gives a thumbs up and vows to ‘work like a beast’ to return.

Ben Chilwell has announced that his knee surgery went well.

During Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Juventus in November, the 25-year-old sustained a partial ACL tear.

The club announced earlier this week that he would require surgery to repair the damage.

“After a knee injury in the match against Juventus, the Chelsea medical department, in collaboration with their knee specialist, decided to attempt a conservative rehab approach,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, Ben was unable to progress, and as a result, the team has decided to proceed with a surgical repair this week.”

As a result, the defender will probably miss the rest of the season.

After posting a positive message on Twitter, Blues fans were relieved to learn that the England international is on the mend.

“Good morning, guys,” Chilwell said.

I just wanted to let everyone know that the operation from yesterday went off without a hitch.

“I’m feeling very positive andamp; motivated to work like a beast to get back on the field with my boys and help this great club win more trophies as soon as possible.”

“Thank you all for your kind words and support.”

Thomas Tuchel’s injury list does not just include the left back.

Thiago Silva, Reece James, and Andreas Christensen have all been ruled out due to injuries sustained in recent games.

Following Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday, Tuchel expressed his dissatisfaction with the club’s injury situation.

“We don’t have any wing backs, everyone is injured, and players are returning from the covid situation, and we’re playing, playing, playing,” he explained.