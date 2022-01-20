Chelsea’s Christensen is in Barcelona for FREE talks, Haaland’s latest news, and Newcastle’s Diego Carlos bid has been rejected.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER SEASON HAS BEGUN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea is said to be ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Monaco wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni.

Defender Andreas Christensen, on the other hand, could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

The Dane is reportedly in talks with Barcelona about a summer free transfer.

Newcastle are also on the verge of completing the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

The Magpies could also sign Jesse Lingard, but Manchester United will demand a £3.5 million loan fee.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Tottenham are planning a double swoop.

Spurs are willing to back Antonio Conte with a £50 million bid for Diego Carlos and Adama Traore.

Spurs joined the race for Sevilla centre-back Carlos yesterday, alongside Newcastle, a newly mega-rich club.

Conte’s side are set to improve their offer for Wolves wideman Traore after a £15 million bid was rejected.

Tottenham’s Italian manager has expressed an interest in Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, who was the subject of a second loan bid from Newcastle last night.

An offer of a loan has been made to Aubameyang.

Al Hilal has reportedly offered Aubameyang a loan in exchange for his astronomical wages.

Al Nassr is said to have made Aubameyang a loan offer, with the obligation to sign him permanently for £6.7 million.

Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian rival, is now said to have entered the race to bring the Gabonese international to the Middle East.

Al Hilal are also looking to bring the player to the Gulf country on loan, according to the Daily Mail, and are willing to pay all of his £350,000-a-week wages.

According to the report, Arsenal is interested in the fact that they will cover his salary.

The club has even put together a package to turn his potential loan into a permanent stay in the summer, according to the report.

According to reports, Aubameyang and his team will now consider Al Hilal’s proposal.

Lloris has agreed to a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Hugo Lloris is expected to sign a new two-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.