Chelsea’s comeback against Liverpool demonstrates that they still have the guts to compete for the Premier League title, even without Romelu Lukaku.

Following their comeback against Liverpool, CHELSEA demonstrated that they still have the guts to challenge for the title.

They proved they can do it with or without Romelu Lukaku, who was dropped from the team after his recent bombshell interview.

Chelsea were 11 points behind Manchester City heading into the game and needed to win to keep any pressure on the league leaders.

After falling behind 2-0 in the 26th minute, the Blues were on the verge of abandoning the match and their league title hopes.

But they didn’t give up, even when the game and their hold on the title seemed to be slipping.

Chelsea drew level before the break thanks to goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic in less than five minutes.

And with chances squandered by Kai Havertz before halftime and later by Pulisic on the hour mark, the Blues will be happy with a point rather than three.

Chelsea is now ten points behind City and will require assistance from other sources to keep their title hopes alive.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side will not be intimidated by the challenge after today’s result at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will have another chance to show they aren’t giving up on the title with games against City and an ever-improving Tottenham coming up.

The Blues were rarely in need of a comeback after starting the season so well defensively, keeping clean sheets like they were having fun.

Chelsea’s recent form, however, has seen them concede goals at the back and then struggle to recover.

They came back from a two-goal deficit today against top competition, and they will feel they should have won.

Tuchel’s side has even more reason to be confident after doing so without club record signing Lukaku, their most proven finisher.