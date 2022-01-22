Chelsea’s desperate attempt to recall Emerson from loan fails THREE times, as Lyon reject a compensation offer of £3.35 million.

According to reports, Chelsea’s request to recall Emerson from his loan with Lyon has been turned down three times.

A compensation offer of £3.35 million is also said to have been turned down by the French team.

Due to his defensive crisis, Thomas Tuchel has requested that the Blues terminate their agreement with Lyon.

Because Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the season, the West London club is looking for a replacement to cover Marcos Alonso.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lyon has turned down their advances on THREE occasions.

“OL have turned down three approaches from Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri,” he tweeted.

“They want to keep him until the end of the season, refusing to accept €4 million in compensation.”

“Tuchel is after Emerson, but it appears that obtaining him will be difficult for the time being.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“In January, Kurzawa and Perisic are not options for Chelsea.”

According to reports this week, Palmieri has informed Lyon that he wishes to leave and assist his parent club.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Roma in 2018 and has since helped the club win both the Champions League and the Europa League.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

However, the Italian international has struggled for regular playing time with the Blues in the Premier League, making only 33 appearances.

Tuchel gave him permission to leave at the start of the season due to his frustrations.

Palmieri has made an impression in France and is a regular this season.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS