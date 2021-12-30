Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi has been chastised for a ‘weird’ pass that failed to set up Mount before Brighton’s equaliser.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI was set to make his ‘abnormal’ pass in search of Mason Mount.

The bizarre decision backfired for the Chelsea winger and his team, as Brighton snatched an injury-time equaliser.

On Wednesday night, Hudson-Odoi and Mount joined Mount and Romelu Lukaku in attacking Stamford Bridge.

And after Lukaku put the Blues ahead on 28 minutes with a header, the winger, 21, looked set to double their advantage after the break.

Rather than pulling the trigger to shoot, the academy graduate ran through the middle to the edge of the area and attempted a convoluted ball across for Mount.

Hudson-Odoi, on the other hand, instead of intricately threading for his teammate, simply handed possession to Seagulls defender Joel Veltman.

Veltman ricocheted the ball back to Sanchez, who gratefully accepted it.

Hudson-Odoi, who has four Premier League goals in 68 appearances, buried his head in his hands after squandering the golden opportunity, while Mount flung his arms in the air, enraged.

Eni Aluko, a former Chelsea striker, slammed the forward for his costly gaffe.

“At this level, you’ve got to be better,” the commentator said on Amazon Prime.

“Because it’s a 2 v 1 situation, he might want to release it sooner.”

You must, however, make that pass.

“That could be the difference between winning the game and drawing it.”

Gus Poyet, a Chelsea legend, was perplexed as well.

“I’m surprised he had to pass,” he continued.

He didn’t try to pass over or around the defender.

“He slammed into the defender right away.”

That is odd.

Normally, you miss that behind-the-back pass because the other player is too far ahead of you or you try to be too clever with it.

“He didn’t do one or the other,” says the narrator.

He just slammed into the defender.

“Weird.”

Andy Townsend, an ex-Chelsea player, said on the commentary: “You’ve got to exploit that.”

That has to lead to a shot on goal.

“It’s Callum Hudson Odoi’s decision – it’s the end product, those crucial moments where he needs to improve.”

“He’s worked hard, but it’s just those big moments, those big decisions to make – if he can start getting those right, he’ll progress as a player much faster.”

On 64 minutes, Hudson-Odoi was sent off for a foul on Yves Bissouma, and three minutes later, Thomas Tuchel replaced him with N’Golo Kante.

